03.06.2020
Miami International Holdings Reports May 2020 Trading Results and New Daily Market Share Record for MIAX Exchange Group

PRINCETON, New Jersey, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) today reported May 2020 trading results for its three fully electronic options exchanges - MIAX, MIAX PEARL and MIAX Emerald (together, the MIAX Exchange Group). The MIAX Exchange Group collectively executed over 63.2 million equity option contracts in May for a combined average daily volume (ADV) of 3,160,831 contracts, representing a total U.S. equity options market share of 12.36%.


Trading Volume for MIAX Exchange Group,

Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Equity Options Contracts

May-20

May-19

% Chg

April-20

% Chg

May-20

May-19

% Chg

Trading Days

20

22


21


103

104


U.S. Equity Options
Industry

511,622,104

405,895,497

26.0%

515,812,617

-0.8%

2,597,965,368

1,807,942,528

43.7%

MIAX Exchange Group

63,216,613

38,004,588

66.3%

63,815,671

-0.9%

299,248,499

180,071,219

66.2%

MIAX

26,091,147

15,227,333

71.3%

24,069,512

8.4%

116,474,567

74,635,031

56.1%

MIAX PEARL

24,860,957

19,650,832

26.5%

20,365,030

22.1%

122,380,963

97,778,682

25.2%

MIAX Emerald

12,264,509

3,126,423

292.3%

19,381,129

-36.7%

60,392,969

7,657,506

688.7%

Equity Options ADV

May-20

May-19

% Chg

April-20

% Chg

May-20

May-19

% Chg

U.S. Equity Options
Industry

25,581,105

18,449,795

38.7%

24,562,506

4.1%

25,222,965

17,384,063

45.1%

MIAX Exchange Group

3,160,831

1,727,481

83.0%

3,038,841

4.0%

2,905,325

1,731,454

67.8%

MIAX

1,304,557

692,152

88.5%

1,146,167

13.8%

1,130,821

717,645

57.6%

MIAX PEARL

1,243,048

893,220

39.2%

969,763

28.2%

1,188,165

940,180

26.4%

MIAX Emerald

613,225

142,110

331.5%

922,911

-33.6%

586,340

73,630

696.3%




















Equity Option Market Share for MIAX Exchange Group,

Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Equity Options Market
Share

May-20

May-19

% Chg

April-20

% Chg

May-20

May-19

% Chg

MIAX Exchange Group

12.36%

9.36%

32.0%

12.37%

-0.1%

11.52%

9.96%

15.6%

MIAX

5.10%

3.75%

35.9%

4.67%

9.3%

4.48%

4.13%

8.6%

MIAX PEARL

4.86%

4.84%

0.4%

3.95%

23.1%

4.71%

5.41%

-12.9%

MIAX Emerald

2.40%

0.77%

211.2%

3.76%

-36.2%

2.32%

0.42%

448.8%

May 2020 records and other news announcements:

MIAX Exchange Group

  • New daily market share record
    • 14.79% market share on May 29, 2020

MIH

  • Announced that industry finance veteran Lance Emmons joined the company as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer.

For further information regarding the MIAX Exchange Group, please visit www.MIAXOptions.com or contact MIAX Trading Operations at TradingOperations@MIAXOptions.com.

Corporate Communications Contact:

Dominique Prunetti-Miller


(609) 897-1465


dprunetti@miami-holdings.com

About MIH and the MIAX Exchange Group

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) is the parent holding company of Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX PEARL) and MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald and together with MIAX and MIAX PEARL, the MIAX Exchange Group), three fully electronic options trading exchanges. MIH also owns a controlling interest in the Bermuda Stock Exchange.

MIAX, MIAX PEARL and MIAX Emerald leverage the MIAX Exchange Group's industry-leading technology and infrastructure to provide their member firms with traditional pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX), maker-taker pricing and price-time allocation (MIAX PEARL) market structures, and a hybrid market structure with maker-taker pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX Emerald).

MIAX Options serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

The MIAX Exchange Group's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, NJ, with additional offices located in Miami, FL.

To learn more about MIH and the MIAX Exchange Group visit www.MIAXOptions.com.

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

