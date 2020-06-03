Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 03.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
03.06.2020 | 15:08
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Investor Summit Group: 47 Public Companies to present at the Summer Virtual Investor Summit on June 9th-12th

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2020 / The Virtual Summer Summit will take place on June 9th-12th, connecting 47 presenting small and microcap companies with distinguished investors from around the globe. A full list of issuers are listed below along with webcasting links to view presentations.

Company

Ticker

Webcasting Link

ACCO Brands Corporation

ACCO

Participating in meetings only

Alimera Sciences, Inc.

ALIM

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35019

Annovis Bio

ANVS

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35035

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.

AQB

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35133

Arch Therapeutics, Inc.

ARTH

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35130

Artelo Biosciences, Inc.

ARTL

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35016

Avalon Adv Materials

AVLNF

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35132

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

BLCM

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35045

C-Bond Systems

CBNT

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35029

Endra Life Sciences

NDRA

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35129

Energy Focus, Inc.

EFOI

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35027

Equillium

EQ

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35188

Exro Technologies Inc.

EXROF

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35052

GreenPower Motor Company

GPV

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35185

Hecla Mining Company

HL

Participating in meetings only

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.

HSII

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35053

Helius Medical Technologies

HSDT

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35021

Heritage Global Inc

HGBL

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35131

Ideal Power

IPWR

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35031

IMAC Holdings, Inc.

IMAC

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35146

Lincoln Educational Services

LINC

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35028

MailUp Group

MAIL

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35047

Marrone Bio

MBII

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35033

Medexus

MDP.V

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35128

Medicenna Therapeutics

TSX: MDNA

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35034

Milestone Scientific

MLSS

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35125

My Size, Inc.

MYSZ

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35024

Nephros

NEPH

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35014

NewAge Beverage

NBEV

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35141

Nova Leap Health Corp

NLH

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35042

Oblong Inc.

OBLG

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35025

OncoSec Medical Incorporated

ONCS

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35011

Oragenics

OGEN

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35043

PDS Biotechnology Corporation

PDSB

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35018

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc.

SFE

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35143

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc.

SLS

Participating in meetings only

ShiftPixy

PIXY

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35032

Sigma Labs, Inc.

SGLB

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35153

Sono-Tek Corporation

SOTK

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35022

Timber

Private

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35017

Tinybeans Group Limited

TNY.AX

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35046

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

TNXP

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35044

TransGlobe Energy

TGA

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35051

Trxade Group, Inc.

MEDS

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35123

Ur-Energy Inc.

URG

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35030

VIQ Solutions, Inc.

VQS.V

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35145

Western Magnesium

MLYF

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35050

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit Group (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. Having produced successful conferences over the past 5 years, the upcoming event will be the 2nd virtual edition added to our growing portfolio where hundreds of high-quality meetings between executives and investors will take place over 4 days. We pride ourselves on building community and providing a platform for our industry and look forward to launching new features at the upcoming Summer Summit such as virtual roundtable discussions and a stock pitch session to promote networking in a virtual format.

To register for the upcoming Investor Summit, visit our website at www.investorsummitgroup.com

Media Partner: Investor Brand Network, www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Please visit: www.investorsummitgroup.com
Or, contact Cassandra Miller at cass@investorsummitgroup.com

SOURCE: The Investor Summit Group



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/592484/47-Public-Companies-to-present-at-the-Summer-Virtual-Investor-Summit-on-June-9th-12th

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.