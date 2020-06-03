The Investor Summit Group: 47 Public Companies to present at the Summer Virtual Investor Summit on June 9th-12th

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2020 / The Virtual Summer Summit will take place on June 9th-12th, connecting 47 presenting small and microcap companies with distinguished investors from around the globe. A full list of issuers are listed below along with webcasting links to view presentations.

Company Ticker Webcasting Link ACCO Brands Corporation ACCO Participating in meetings only Alimera Sciences, Inc. ALIM https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35019 Annovis Bio ANVS https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35035 AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. AQB https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35133 Arch Therapeutics, Inc. ARTH https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35130 Artelo Biosciences, Inc. ARTL https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35016 Avalon Adv Materials AVLNF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35132 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals BLCM https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35045 C-Bond Systems CBNT https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35029 Endra Life Sciences NDRA https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35129 Energy Focus, Inc. EFOI https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35027 Equillium EQ https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35188 Exro Technologies Inc. EXROF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35052 GreenPower Motor Company GPV https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35185 Hecla Mining Company HL Participating in meetings only Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. HSII https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35053 Helius Medical Technologies HSDT https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35021 Heritage Global Inc HGBL https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35131 Ideal Power IPWR https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35031 IMAC Holdings, Inc. IMAC https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35146 Lincoln Educational Services LINC https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35028 MailUp Group MAIL https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35047 Marrone Bio MBII https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35033 Medexus MDP.V https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35128 Medicenna Therapeutics TSX: MDNA https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35034 Milestone Scientific MLSS https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35125 My Size, Inc. MYSZ https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35024 Nephros NEPH https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35014 NewAge Beverage NBEV https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35141 Nova Leap Health Corp NLH https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35042 Oblong Inc. OBLG https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35025 OncoSec Medical Incorporated ONCS https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35011 Oragenics OGEN https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35043 PDS Biotechnology Corporation PDSB https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35018 Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. SFE https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35143 SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. SLS Participating in meetings only ShiftPixy PIXY https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35032 Sigma Labs, Inc. SGLB https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35153 Sono-Tek Corporation SOTK https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35022 Timber Private https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35017 Tinybeans Group Limited TNY.AX https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35046 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. TNXP https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35044 TransGlobe Energy TGA https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35051 Trxade Group, Inc. MEDS https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35123 Ur-Energy Inc. URG https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35030 VIQ Solutions, Inc. VQS.V https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35145 Western Magnesium MLYF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35050

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit Group (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. Having produced successful conferences over the past 5 years, the upcoming event will be the 2nd virtual edition added to our growing portfolio where hundreds of high-quality meetings between executives and investors will take place over 4 days. We pride ourselves on building community and providing a platform for our industry and look forward to launching new features at the upcoming Summer Summit such as virtual roundtable discussions and a stock pitch session to promote networking in a virtual format.

