The Investor Summit Group: 47 Public Companies to present at the Summer Virtual Investor Summit on June 9th-12th

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2020 / The Virtual Summer Summit will take place on June 9th-12th, connecting 47 presenting small and microcap companies with distinguished investors from around the globe. A full list of issuers are listed below along with webcasting links to view presentations.
Company
Ticker
Webcasting Link
ACCO Brands Corporation
ACCO
Participating in meetings only
Alimera Sciences, Inc.
ALIM
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35019
Annovis Bio
ANVS
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35035
AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.
AQB
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35133
Arch Therapeutics, Inc.
ARTH
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35130
Artelo Biosciences, Inc.
ARTL
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35016
Avalon Adv Materials
AVLNF
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35132
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
BLCM
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35045
C-Bond Systems
CBNT
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35029
Endra Life Sciences
NDRA
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35129
Energy Focus, Inc.
EFOI
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35027
Equillium
|
EQ
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35188
Exro Technologies Inc.
EXROF
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35052
GreenPower Motor Company
GPV
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35185
Hecla Mining Company
HL
Participating in meetings only
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.
HSII
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35053
Helius Medical Technologies
HSDT
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35021
Heritage Global Inc
HGBL
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35131
Ideal Power
IPWR
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35031
IMAC Holdings, Inc.
IMAC
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35146
Lincoln Educational Services
LINC
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35028
MailUp Group
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35047
Marrone Bio
MBII
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35033
Medexus
MDP.V
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35128
Medicenna Therapeutics
TSX: MDNA
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35034
Milestone Scientific
MLSS
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35125
My Size, Inc.
MYSZ
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35024
Nephros
NEPH
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35014
NewAge Beverage
NBEV
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35141
Nova Leap Health Corp
NLH
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35042
Oblong Inc.
OBLG
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35025
OncoSec Medical Incorporated
ONCS
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35011
Oragenics
OGEN
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35043
PDS Biotechnology Corporation
PDSB
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35018
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc.
SFE
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35143
SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc.
SLS
Participating in meetings only
ShiftPixy
PIXY
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35032
Sigma Labs, Inc.
SGLB
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35153
Sono-Tek Corporation
SOTK
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35022
Timber
Private
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35017
Tinybeans Group Limited
TNY.AX
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35046
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
TNXP
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35044
TransGlobe Energy
TGA
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35051
Trxade Group, Inc.
MEDS
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35123
Ur-Energy Inc.
URG
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35030
VIQ Solutions, Inc.
VQS.V
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35145
Western Magnesium
MLYF
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35050
About the Investor Summit
The Investor Summit Group (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. Having produced successful conferences over the past 5 years, the upcoming event will be the 2nd virtual edition added to our growing portfolio where hundreds of high-quality meetings between executives and investors will take place over 4 days. We pride ourselves on building community and providing a platform for our industry and look forward to launching new features at the upcoming Summer Summit such as virtual roundtable discussions and a stock pitch session to promote networking in a virtual format.
