Here to Serve Holding Corp.: ICF Industries Inc. Signs Strategic Alliance with The Mirasan Group, Inc. to Distribute Hemp Flower, Isolate Powders, Biomass, and Broad Spectrum Concentrates and Distillates

WHITE PLAINS, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2020 / Here To Serve Holding Corp. (OTC PINK:HTSC) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, ICF Industries Inc. ("ICF"), has entered a strategic alliance agreement with The Mirasan Group Inc. Both companies will use their contacts and sales platforms to sell high-grade hemp flower using ICF's wholesale distribution network. Demand is surging for these specialty, legal strains and ICF has turned to an experienced partner in both local and international distribution.

ICF's President, Cesar Herrera, said, "We have met many hemp farmers and cannabis growers as we work with them to design indoor grow facilities with our insulated concrete forms. This contact with industry participants has exposed us to other opportunities and consequently we have signed a strategic alliance agreement with The Mirasan Group, which has significant hemp and CBD product supply lines. We intend to operate as a wholesaler doing transactions with distributors looking to redistribute our discounted CBD products."

"Thanks to the Mirasan Group, ICF now offers eight strains of hand and machine trimmed hemp for sale on our website at https://www.icfindustries.com/hemp-cbd," continued Herrera. "We are pleased with the high-quality product and we have shipped it to several potential customers and received a great industry response. ICF has begun offering its array of contacts well-rounded opportunities for CBD distribution including isolate powders, biomass, and broad spectrum concentrates and distillates. We intend to operate as a wholesaler that focuses on top-line growth."

Mirasan's CEO, Luis Ramirez, said, "We are pleased to be working with the insightful and dedicated team at ICF. They came to us for help with filling an order that required up to 400 kilos of hemp flower a week and we believe we have found them several farms to fulfill their needs. We expect we will complete several CBD-related projects this year."

About The Mirasan Group, Inc.

The Mirasan Group provides planning, strategy, marketing and public relation services to businesses, along with product acquisition consulting. Examples of their marketing services and hemp supply lines are posted on their website https://www.themirasangroup.com/portfolio

About Here To Serve Holding Corp.

Here to Serve Holding Corp. (HTSC) operates as three divisions: Novus Ordo Industries Inc., ICF Industries Inc., and Executive Industries. Novus is a construction company focused on the development of residential homes, commercial properties, hotels and cannabis facilities using Insulated Concrete Forms (ICF). ICF Industries Inc. is a distribution, consulting and sales corporation that markets ICF construction material in North America. The added strength and security resulting from using both our CannaBlock and CannaCrete products is designed to create a complex that protects the building from fire, flooding, mold, mildew, pathogens and equipment loss. ICF buildings can withstand 250 mph sustained winds. Executive Industries is a consulting division that offers companies assistance with corporate projects, primarily in the preparation and review of offering statements or financial statements.

