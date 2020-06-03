

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the advance seen early this week, stocks appear poised to extend their recent upward trend in early trading on Wednesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the Dow futures up by 220 points.



The markets seem likely to benefit from continued optimism about an economy recovery as businesses reopen following the coronavirus-induced shutdown.



Stocks have shown a substantial rebound from their March lows, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq climbing within striking distance of the record high set in February.



Potentially adding to the economic optimism, payroll processor ADP released a report showing the pace of private sector job losses slowed by much more than anticipated in the month of May.



ADP said private sector employment slumped by 2.76 million jobs in May after plummeting by a revised 19.557 million jobs in April.



Economists had expected employment to plunge by about 9.0 million jobs compared to 20.236 million job nosedive originally reported for the previous month.



'While the labor market is still reeling from the effects of the pandemic, job loss likely peaked in April, as many states have begun a phased reopening of businesses,' said Ahu Yildirmaz, co-head of the ADP Research Institute.



Not long after the start of trading, the Institute for Supply Management is scheduled to release its report on activity in the service sector in the month of May.



The ISM's non-manufacturing index is expected to climb to 44.0 in May from 41.8 in April, although a reading below 50 would indicate a continued contraction in service sector activity.



The Commerce Department is also due to release its report on factory orders in the month of April. Factory orders are expected to plunge by 14.0 percent.



Stocks moved mostly higher over the course of the trading session on Tuesday, extending the upward move seen in the previous session. The advance lifted the Nasdaq to its best closing level since February, while the Dow and the S&P 500 reached three-month closing highs.



The major averages saw further upside going into the close, ending the session at their best levels of the day. The Dow jumped 267.63 points or 0.6 percent to 25,742.65, the Nasdaq climbed 56.33 points or 0.6 percent to 9,611.22 and the S&P 500 advanced 25.09 points or 0.8 percent to 3,080.82.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index surged up by 1.3 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped by 1.4 percent.



The major European markets are also seeing further upside on the day. While the German DAX Index has spiked by 2.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 1.2 percent.



In commodities trading, crude oil futures are slipping $0.16 to $36.65 a barrel after jumping $1.37 to $36.81 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $1,720.90, down $13.10 compared to the previous session's close of $1,734. On Tuesday, gold slumped $16.30.



On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 108.66 yen compared to the 108.68 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.1189 compared to yesterday's $1.1170.



