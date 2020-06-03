Sanara MedTech Inc. Announces Recent Testing Results Showing That BIAKOS Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser Is Effective Against SARS-CoV-2, MRSA, and VRE

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2020 / Sanara MedTech Inc. Based in Fort Worth, Texas, Sanara MedTech Inc. ("Sanara" or the "Company") (OTCQB:SMTI), a provider of wound and skin care products dedicated to improving patient outcomes, announced today the results of testing performed with the Company's BIAKOS™ Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser against Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 ("SARS-CoV-2"), the virus that causes Coronavirus Disease 2019 ("COVID-19"). This is in addition to BIAKOS's™ previously known efficacy in the presence of Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus ("MRSA") and Vancomycin-resistant enterococci ("VRE").

BIAKOS™ Antimicrobial Skin & Wound Cleanser Background

BIAKOS™ Antimicrobial Skin & Wound Cleanser is currently cleared by the FDA for mechanical cleansing and removal of debris, dirt and foreign materials, including microorganisms from wounds such as stage I-IV pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, post-surgical wounds, first- and second-degree burns, grafted and donor sites.

Testing Results Against SARS-CoV-2

In May 2020, Sanara worked with the World Reference Center for Emerging Viruses and Arboviruses at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston to determine if BIAKOS™ has the ability to inactivate SARS-CoV-2 in solution. Testing resulted in a 99.96% reduction (below the limit of detection) of SARS-CoV-2 within 30 seconds in the presence of BIAKOS.

An additional recent study conducted by Analytical Lab Group, an industry leader in specialty contract lab testing, determined that BIAKOS™ is also effective against human coronavirus in solution achieving a ≥99.96% reduction in viral load. According to the study director, "There was no evidence of viral infectivity so we would say the virus was completely inactivated."

Testing Results Against MRSA and VRE

Previous testing has shown that BIAKOS™ Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser achieves over a 99.9999% kill in solution within 30 seconds and a complete kill within 1 minute against MRSA and VRE, indicating that BIAKOS™ is a wound and skin cleanser that remains effective even when these microorganisms are present.

Benefits of BIAKOS™ As a Cleanser Against SARS-CoV-2, MRSA, and VRE

BIAKOS™ does not contain alcohol which can dry out skin and lead to cracking and opening of the dermis, a true benefit when cleansing is needed as part of wound care. The product contains emollients to moisturize the skin and is pH and osmolality balanced resulting in a product that is gentle on the user/patient and remains an effective cleanser in the presence of MRSA and VRE. Additionally, the new findings indicate that BIAKOS™ will be an effective cleanser even if SARS-CoV 2 is present.

Product Development

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, "At any given time, about 1 in 25 inpatients have an infection related to hospital care. These infections lead to tens of thousands of deaths and cost the U.S. health care system billions of dollars each year." (https://health.gov/our-work/health-care-quality/health-care-associated-infections) These hospital-acquired infections include cases of MRSA and VRE. In recent months, the spread of SARS-CoV-2 in hospitals and other healthcare facilities has emerged as an additional threat to patients and providers.

Ron Nixon, Sanara's Executive Chairman stated, "SARS-CoV-2, MRSA, and VRE are a significant concern to the healthcare industry. With our recent promising test results, Sanara is developing an OTC hand and skin cleanser product that is effective against some of the most pressing challenges in healthcare and will provide an extra layer of protection to those at risk."

Sanara is planning to have its OTC hand and skin cleanser ready for commercial use by fall 2020. The Company believes that this product will provide an effective adjunct to hand hygiene protocols for people on the go as well as clinicians in skilled nursing facilities, wound care clinics, hospitals and private offices who would benefit from a fast, gentle and effective cleansing product that reduces the risk of infections (including some of the most serious), while maintaining existing skin integrity.

About Sanara MedTech Inc.

With a focus on improving patient outcomes through evidence-based healing solutions, Sanara MedTech Inc. markets and distributes wound and skincare products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and all post-acute care settings. We are constantly seeking long-term strategic partnerships with a focus on products that produce efficacious outcomes at a lower overall cost. Our products are primarily sold in the North American advanced wound care and surgical tissue repair markets. Sanara MedTech markets and distributes CellerateRX® Surgical Activated Collagen® to the surgical markets as well as the following products to the wound care market: BIAKOS™ Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, HYCOL™ Hydrolyzed Collagen, and PULSAR II™ Advanced Wound Irrigation™ (AWI). In addition, Sanara is actively seeking to expand within its six focus areas of wound and skincare for the acute, post-acute, and surgical markets. The focus areas are debridement, biofilm removal, hydrolyzed collagen, advanced biologics, negative pressure wound therapy adjunct products, and the oxygen delivery system segment of the healthcare industry. For more information, visit SanaraMedTech.com.

