42Gears Partners With Isansys to Make Remote Management of Advanced Patient Monitoring Devices Possible

BENGALURU, India, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 42Gears Mobility Systems Pvt. Ltd. has collaborated with Isansys Lifecare in a bid to enable Isansys Lifecare to better support healthcare teams around the world in the face of the pandemic. The crisis has made it imperative for healthcare institutions to ease the administrative workload on medical staff so they can focus more on consulting and caregiving. The two companies have teamed up to make this possible.

Through this association, 42Gears, a leading unified endpoint management solution provider, and Isansys Lifecare, a renowned digital healthcare company focused on delivering patient-centric technologies and data-driven methods to enhance patient safety, aim to help healthcare professionals around the world by enabling remote management of patient monitoring devices.

Abhay Koranne, Senior Vice President at 42Gears, said, "Deploying a solution that can secure and manage healthcare equipment is the need of the hour. As technology providers, we intend to meet the needs of healthcare teams fighting this crisis on the front lines. There are a host of devices being used by healthcare professionals - either recording patient data or monitoring patient health. Now, when healthcare professionals are pressed for time, it's critical that these devices not only be monitored for performance but also be secured and fixed remotely, if and whenever required. That's where our solution helps."

42Gears' solution, SureMDM , will help IT admins in healthcare institutions ensure that enrolled devices are being used for intended purposes only, in addition to enabling them to push software and application updates to devices over-the-air. With SureMDM, IT admins will also be able to ensure that all advanced patient monitoring (APM) devices are policy compliant.

Keith Errey, CEO of Isansys Lifecare, notes, "We are seeing a surge in orders for our Patient Status Engine (PSE) product as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Hospitals are seeking to deploy the PSE to rapidly increase capacity and numbers of higher dependency beds and isolation wards in order to monitor ventilated patients and to use it to provide high-grade monitoring of patients at home or other locations outside the hospital itself. We are delighted to partner with 42Gears to provide a unified approach to endpoint security and management of our advanced patient monitoring devices and ensure both our valued customers can manage their patient data safely and securely. This will help drive down costs and provide better visibility of their patient's healthcare status at all times."

For more information on how 42Gears is helping to manage and secure APM devices, please click here .

About 42Gears

42Gears is a leading Unified Endpoint Management solution provider, named a Visionary in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management tools two years in a row offering SaaS and on-premise solutions to secure, monitor and manage all business endpoints, such as tablets, phones, desktops, and wearables. 42Gears products support company-owned as well as employee-owned devices built on Android, iOS, iPadOS, Windows, macOS, Wear OS, VR, and Linux platforms. 42Gears products are used in various industries, such as healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, education, and retail. 42Gears products are trusted by over 10,000 customers in more than 115 countries. For more information, please visit https://www.42gears.com.

About Isansys

Isansys Lifecare provides remote monitoring solutions which improve patient care, drive clinical performance, ensure economic value and enhance patient safety. We look beyond technology to the experiences of patients, providers and caregivers across the healthcare continuum. From early detection of deterioration, to caring for patients more efficiently and effectively and providing care in the home, we unlock insights leading to innovative solutions and help our customers deliver better services to more people around the world, without compromising the level of care.

In addition, we partner with visionary healthcare leaders striving to improve patient outcomes and boost efficiency gains across the whole healthcare delivery spectrum. Headquartered in Oxford, UK, Isansys now has offices in Germany and India. For more information, visit www.isansys.com .

