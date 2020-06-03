Concord Summit Capital Launches COVID-19 Debt Assistance Division for Real Estate Property Owners

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2020 / Concord Summit Capital, LLC ("CSCap") is now utilizing its financial advisory platform to help renegotiate and provide creative debt and equity solutions for its commercial real estate clients in direct response to the slow-down in capital flows caused by the coronavirus pandemic. As a result of the pandemic, property owners throughout the U.S. have an enormous and immediate need for assistance renegotiating and restructuring their existing debt, particularly in assessing the effects of the impact on the ability to re-pay loans as well as effects on property values for future exit purposes. With the extraordinary volume of real estate developers and property owners struggling to maintain income and operational stability within their assets, CSCap provides an established and experienced resource to assist with their unique debt needs to get through and beyond the current market turbulence.

Kevin O'Grady is the Managing Director, Co-CIO and Co-Founder of CSCap. With over 40 years of commercial real estate finance and related industry experience, he provides a successful track record and expertise for commercial real estate transactions of all types of asset classes, including office, retail, multifamily, for-sale residential condominiums, hospitality, industrial and mixed-use developments, both urban and suburban.

"Recognizing that much of the recovery for different asset classes relies heavily on the duration of time involved with putting America back to work and that many assets may simply not survive the duration of time, as well as the fact that many equity funds have hit the brakes to preserve cash and liquidity, now is the time for developers and property owners to acquire bridge debt and to hit the reset button. The good news is that we can do all of this in our CSCap platform and help our clients to recapitalize at this time," said O'Grady.

"We have expanded our Concord Summit Capital financial advisory services to assist developers and property owners, including hotel owners, in providing creative financing solutions and strategies to address their immediate debt restructuring needs," said Nate Sirang, Co-Founder of CSCap. "There are also many capital providers in the market that are willing to recapitalize existing debt as well as existing funds available for rescue capital that we have direct access to through our experience, relationships and resources."

ABOUT CONCORD SUMMIT CAPITAL

CSCap is a partnership between Summit Investment Management, Concord Wilshire Companies and Kevin O'Grady.

Summit Investment Management is a global investment company headquartered in Denver, Colorado (summit-investment.com). Concord Wilshire Companies is a national real estate development and investment company headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida (concordwilshire.com). Kevin O'Grady is a 40-year industry professional having completed over $20 billion in transactions under his management.

CSCap is a premier nationwide intermediary between sponsors and providers of capital in commercial real estate transactions. CSCap specializes in all asset classes, including but not limited to office, retail, land, multi-family, mixed-use, industrial, and hospitality product types. The firm provides sponsors with access to a broad range of debt and equity capital as well as unmatched knowledge of the market and industry, in order to achieve the most efficient execution and results. For more information, go to www.concordsummit.com

