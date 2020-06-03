FactMR: Demand for Arterial Stents Surges as Heart Disease Patients are Under Scrutiny for Higher Exposure to COVID-19, concludes Fact.MR

Companies in the arterial stents market are helping healthcare systems to stock inventory and medical devices in order to avoid supply shocks amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic.

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2020 / Innovations in manufacturing technology are bolstering growth for the arterial stents market. Organic coatings and bio-based coatings are being highly publicized in the market. Authors of the arterial stents market study claim that the market is slated to register a robust CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period (2020-2025). Drug-eluting stents acquire prominence in non-surgical procedures. Medtech companies are increasing their R&D in nanofabrication and new sensing methods to integrate biosensors within stents.

"Biosensing devices are a novel introduction in the arterial stents market. These devices help to overcome issues of in-stent restenosis," reports Fact.MR.

Key Takeaways of Arterial Stents Market Study

Bioreabsorbable stents are in high demand due to high prevalence of interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular procedures.

Adoption of co-polymers is a growing trend in material innovations.

Bifurcated stents play an instrumental role in reducing treatment duration for high-risk conventional surgical patients.

Drug-eluting stents are a recurring trend in the arterial stents market, owing to its advantages of reducing restenosis rates after surgery.

Europe is anticipated to take the lead in terms of revenue while Asia Pacific gauges exponential growth during the assessment period.

Advancements in polymer technology are generating value-grab opportunities for med-tech companies.

Companies make persistent efforts to increase availability of stents for minimally-invasive procedures.







Key Drivers: Arterial Stents Market

Biodegradable polymer-coated stents are replacing conventional bare metal stents to improve clinical numbers.

Robust growth of the femoral & popliteal artery segment is triggering market growth, where the market is estimated to reach a value of US$ 17.8 million by 2025.

Self-expanding and drug-eluting stent (DES) systems are improving patient quality of life.

Companies are increasing their research efforts in drug-polymer combination to prevent tissue regrowth that might block the stented artery.

Inorganic coatings such as titanium oxide hold promising potentials in cardiovascular stent applications.

Companies are directing investments in ultra-modern manufacturing facilities to innovate in drug-eluting coronary stent systems.

Key Impediments: Arterial Stents Market

Heart medicines pose a stiff competition to arterial stents for patients suffering from stable angina.

Optimal medical treatment emerges as an alternative to arterial stent surgery.

In-stent restenosis is a recurring issue that medtech companies need to tackle in order to gain a competitive edge over other market players.

Late thrombosis, local chronic inflammation, and re-occlusion rates, are amongst other issues that are restricting widespread adoption of stents.

Inorganic coatings such as biocompatible inert ceramic materials are prone to corrosion, resulting in inflammatory reactions in individuals.

Impact of COVID-19 on Arterial Stents Market

Amidst the COVID-19 crisis, heart patients have been warned since these patients are at high risk of acquiring the infection. This has sparked demand for arterial stents. Medtech companies are increasing their production capacities to avoid supply shocks and maintain sufficient stocks in hospitals and other healthcare settings.

Governments organizations are addressing the queries of heart patients by publishing frequently asked question (FAQ) articles on their official websites. To ensure the safety of employees and workers, manufacturing facilities have been instructed to remain temporarily shut down, causing a slowdown in revenue generation. However, arterial stents are an important part of essential survival devices that are in constant demand in healthcare systems due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases worldwide.

Competition Landscape of the Arterial Stents Market

Some of the noteworthy companies profiled in this Fact.MR study include, but are not limited to Biosensors International Group, Medtronic, Cordis Corporation, Abbott Vascular (Abbott Laboratories), Lifetech Scientific, C.R. Bard, Inc. (BARD Peripheral Vascular), Boston Scientific Corporation and BIOTRONIK AG amongst others.

Key players are increasingly focusing on innovations in biodegradable polymers for drug-eluting stents. They are increasing their R&D capabilities to develop ultrathin-strut DES which is beneficial for small coronary vessels. Emerging players are boosting their credibility credentials by increasing efforts to gain FDA (Food and Drug Association) clearance for their products and devices. Inorganic strategies such as acquisitions by Indian manufacturers and their growing interest in the Brazilian market landscape are triggering growth. Brazil is gaining popularity as a key market for business expansion in interventional cardiology.

