Stockholm, 2020-06-03 15:49 CEST -- On request of Nanoform Finland PLC, company registration number 2730572-8, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden with effect from June 4, 2020. Short name: NANOFS ------------------------------------------------------ Number of shares: 63 685 221 ------------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: FI4000330972 ------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------ Order book ID: 197587 ------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 2730572-8 ------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------ Trading currency: SEK ------------------------------------------------------ Classification Code Name 4000 Health Care 4500 Health Care This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch. For further information, please call Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch on +358 40 562 1806.