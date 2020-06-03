Karolinska Development AB (publ): Karolinska Development's portfolio company Aprea Therapeutics completes enrollment in Phase 3 study of eprenetapopt

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - June 3, 2020. Karolinska Development AB's (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) portfolio company Aprea Therapeutics announced today that it has completed enrollment in a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating eprenetapopt with azacitidine for the treatment of front-line TP53 mutant myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). Topline results are expected by year-end 2020. Aprea plans to include the results of the trial in a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. FDA and a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) to the EMA in 2021.

The randomized, controlled pivotal Phase 3 trial is designed to evaluate eprenetapopt with azacitidine compared with azacitidine alone as front-line therapy in intermediate, high, and very high risk TP53 mutant MDS patients. The multi-center trial enrolled 154 patients, randomized 1:1 to the two arms with a primary endpoint of CR rate. The trial has 90% power with P-value < 0.05 to detect a difference in CR rates of 50% in the eprenetapopt-containing arm versus 25% in the azacitidine-only control arm.

