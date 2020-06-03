Technavio has been monitoring the wall beds market and it is poised to grow by USD 806.64 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. B.O.F.F. Wall Bed Furniture, BESTAR Inc., FlyingBeds International Inc., Homes Spa, Murphy Wall-Beds Hardware, Inc., San Diego Modern Furniture Co. Inc., SICO Inc., The Bedder Way Co., Wall Beds Manufacturing, WallBeds Co. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The need for multi-featured wall bed has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Wall Beds Market 2019-2023: Segmentation
Wall Beds Market is segmented as below:
- Distribution channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Wall Beds Market 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our wall beds market report covers the following areas:
- Wall Beds Market Size
- Wall Beds Market Trends
- Wall Beds Market Analysis
This study identifies the rising demand for eco-friendly and green furnishings as one of the prime reasons driving the wall beds market growth during the next few years.
Wall Beds Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
- Detailed information on factors that will assist wall beds market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the wall beds market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the wall beds market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wall beds market vendors
