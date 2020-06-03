Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, June 3
MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Miton Global Opportunities plc at the close of business on 2 June 2020 was 232.73p (ex income) 234.18p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
03 June 2020
