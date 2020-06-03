Measuring COVID-19 Impact: Manufacturers of Padded Mailers Ought to Redesign Supply Chain Strategies to Prepare for Post-pandemic World - Future Market Insights

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2020 / Ecommerce industry has restated the importance of protective packaging owing to long distances involved during transit. Padded mailers are one of the most prominent forms of protective packaging in use today. Consumer electronics are the leading contributors of padded mailers market. Further, variegated end-use areas such as pharmaceutical products and automotive equipment employ padded mailers as effective packaging solutions. According to analysts of Future Market Insights (FMI), the global padded mailers market will follow steady growth curve at approximately 5% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2029).

Specifically, the peel-and-seal padded mailers segment will gain more popularity over self-seal segment in this decade. However, the global padded mailers market will witness dampened growth due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The unprecedented public health crisis has led to massive disruption of supply chain. Top players are thus rethinking their strategies to reduce the vulnerability of their supply chain during the outbreak. Moreover, COVID-19 is likely to lower the pace of transformation from plastic to sustainable padded mailers if not halt it. Companies must therefore work on minimizing the reliance on just one country for supply chain requirements.

Shift Towards Bioplastics - Blueprint of Success for Market Leaders

Plastic has been the material of choice for manufacturing padded mailers. However, owing to greater environmental sentience of consumers, leaders are gradually shifting towards sustainable, non-plastic alternatives. Bioplastics have emerged as the most lucrative substitute and are increasingly gaining traction. These are 100% degradable packaging materials sourced from agricultural waste. In addition, prominent manufacturers are adopting recyclable bubble sheets which are combination of polyethylene resins and oxo-biodegradable additives. However, the complete transition from plastic to biodegradable will be hampered due to COVID-19 outbreak.

East Asia and Europe Collectively Account for 50% of Market Share

Both Europe and East Asia are projected to surpass North America padded mailers market by 2022 end, the first time ever in recorded history. Moreover, South Asia padded mailers market will outpace North America as well by observing an impressive CAGR. Abundant demand for padded mailers in the consumer electronics and food & beverages industries of Europe and East Asia is the growth engine of market. Additionally, ecommerce expansion in emerging Asian economies such as China, India, and Indonesia will bode well for market during the projection period. In-transit security and safety of delicate items such as consumer electronics will continue to amplify the demand for padded mailers through 2029. On that premise, East Asia and Europe will collectively account for 50% of revenue share in the overall market stack.

