Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE) Restoration of Trading 03-Jun-2020 / 14:40 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The following company has been restored to trading on AQSE Growth market with effect from 2:40pm 03/06/2020 following publication of its annual and interim accounts Welney Plc Ordinary Shares Symbol: WENP ISIN: GB00BSQXQ119 The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange 77 Cornhill London EC3V 3QQ Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.nexexchange.com Category Code: MSCM TIDM: AQSE LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11 Sequence No.: 67638 EQS News ID: 1061903 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 03, 2020 09:40 ET (13:40 GMT)