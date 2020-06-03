In-Memory Analytics Market to Reach $11.858 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 25.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Digital transformation using real-time data analytics, surge in data volume, and the trend of self-service business analytics (BI) tools drive the growth of the global in-memory analytics market.

PORTLAND, Oregon, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "In-Memory Analytics Market by Component (Solution and Services), Deployment Model (On-Premise and Cloud), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), Application (Fraud and Security Management, Sales and Marketing Management, Predictive Asset Maintenance, Risk and Compliance Management, Supply Chain Management and Operations and Others), and Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Government & Defense, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026." According to the report, the global in-memory analytics market garnered $1.956 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $11.858 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 25.40% from 2019 to 2026.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Digital transformation using real-time data analytics, surge in data volume, and the trend of self-service business analytics (BI) tools drive the growth of the global in-memory analytics market. However, lack of awareness regarding in-memory analytics across various industries hinders the market growth. On the other hand, enhanced security & scalability with cloud-based analytics and surge in adoption in SMEs would create new opportunities in coming years.

The on-premise segment to continue its dominant share throughout the forecast period

Based on deployment, the on-premise segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the total share of the global in-memory analytics market in 2018, and is estimated to continue its dominant share throughout the forecast period. This is due to rise in the adoption due to better security features provided by the on-premise model. However, the cloud segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 27.2% from 2019 to 2026, owing to novel services and improve efficiency offered by cloud.

Download Report Sample (150 Pages PDF with Insights) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3893

The sales and marketing management segment to maintain its lead status by 2026

Based on application, the sales and marketing management segment held the highest market share of the global in-memory analytics market, accounting for more than one-fourth of the total share in 2018, and is projected to maintain its lead status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to its various features including campaign analytics, ad attribution analytics, and conversion funnel analysis. However, the predictive asset maintenance segment is expected to register at the highest CAGR of 29.6% from 2019 to 2026, owing to rise in adoption for analysis of historical and real-time data from different sites to determine the excepted failures.

North America to maintain its leadership position in terms of revenue by 2026

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share based on revenue, holding more than one-third of the global in-memory analytics market in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its leadership position in terms of revenue by 2026. This is due to its adoption in businesses for effectively gathering data to gain accurate analytics for making better informed decisions. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 26.9% from 2019 to 2026, owing to surge in digitalization in emerging countries such as China and India.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3893

Leading market players

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

International Business Corporation

Hitachi, Ltd.

Software AG

MicroStrategy Incorporated

Qlik Technologies

Kognito Ltd.

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports:

Wi-Fi Analytics Market Expected to Reach $31.01 Billion by 2026

Web Analytics Market is Expected to Reach $10.73 Billion by 2026

Big Data and Business Analytics Market is Expected to Reach $512.04 Billion by 2026

Prescriptive Analytics Market is Expected to Reach $12.35 Billion by 2026

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg