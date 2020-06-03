Background Nasdaq will upgrade the NODE infrastructure in order to improve service resiliency and performance. Customers connecting to London data centers Equinix LD4 and Interxion LON1, and Frankfurt FR2 will be upgraded during two separate weekends, 27th June and 4th July 2020. Please contact richard.gaudy@nasdaq.com to receive information regarding which weekend your NODE service will be upgraded. There will be no required changes to customers' existing technical setup and the only work expected is to verify connectivity. Connectivity details can be found here https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/european-market-connectivity. Please note that no production multicast feeds are available during the weekend since all markets are closed. Saturday 27th of June -- Equinix LD4 - Patching starts at 08:00 CET and should be completed by 10:00 CET. -- Interxion LON1 - Patching starts at 10:00 CET and should be completed by 12:00 CET. -- Frankfurt FR2 - Patching starts at 12:00 CET and should be completed by 14:00 CET. -- From 10:00-17:00 CET Customer connectivity verification and reporting to TechOpsEU@nasdaq.com When the patching is completed at each site, customers can start verifying connectivity. Any issues and successful completion shall be reported to TechOpsEU@nasdaq.com who will inform the EU Network Team. The EU network team will contact the customer for a troubleshooting session if requested by the customer. Sunday 28th of June -- Between 10:00 CET and 14:00 CET the customers have the possibility to report any issues that have been identified, using the same procedure as on Saturday. Saturday 4th of July -- Equinix LD4 - Patching starts at 08:00 CET and should be completed by 10:00 CET. -- Interxion LON1 - Patching starts at 10:00 CET and should be completed by 12:00 CET. -- Frankfurt Equinix FR2- Patching starts at 12:00 CET and should be completed by 14:00 CET. -- From 10:00-17:00 CET Customer connectivity verification and reporting to TechOpsEU@nasdaq.com When the patching is completed at each site, customers can start verifying connectivity. Any issues and successful completion shall be reported to TechOpsEU@nasdaq.com who will inform the EU Network Team. The EU network team will contact the customer for a troubleshooting session if requested by the customer. Sunday 5th of July -- Between 10:00 CET and 14:00 CET the customers have the possibility to report any issues that have been identified, using the same procedure as on Saturday. Support Contact details TechOps EU TechOpsEU@nasdaq.com For questions regarding the NODE Tech Refresh please contact: Richard Gaudy Per Wettergren Head of Sales Europe Head of Business Development Europe Trade Management Services Trade Management Services +46 8 405 6103 +46 8 405 6382 richard.gaudy@nasdaq.com per.wettergren@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=779189