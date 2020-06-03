Request FREE Proposal for Comprehensive Insights

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its recent engagement- Demand and Supply Planning: Improving Inventory Management for Pharmaceutical Company

The case study aligns perfectly with Quantzig's commitment to helping its clients transform business processes using data and analytical insights. It also offers comprehensive insights into:

The role of demand and supply planning analytics in reducing wastage

The factors responsible for forecasting accuracy

The role of demand and supply planning in improving supply chain agility

According to Quantzig's demand and supply planning experts, "Our supply chain optimization demand planning solutions help in focusing on reducing complexity, downtime, and cost through automation, orchestration and analysis".

The pharmaceutical industry comprises firms that are involved in the research and development, manufacturing, and distribution of drugs. The drugs developed by pharmaceutical companies are responsible for improving the health of the population. The client is a pharmaceutical industry player looking forward to seeking ways to devise accurate and reliable market forecasts and enhance customer service. The client also wanted to predict the demand for healthcare products accurately and match the supply to demand.

Demand and Supply Planning: Business Outcome

Improved supply chain performance

Developed a robust inventory replenishment plan

Increased forecast accuracy

With the help of the demand and supply planning solution offered by Quantzig, the pharmaceutical client was able to forecast their customer demand patterns and meet the periodic production requirements. This helped them better manage their inventory.

