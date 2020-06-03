Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.06.2020

WKN: 920332 ISIN: US38141G1040 Ticker-Symbol: GOS 
Tradegate
03.06.20
18:32 Uhr
186,84 Euro
+4,02
+2,20 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
186,76186,8618:35
186,72186,8818:35
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.06.2020 | 17:05
186 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Medtronic plc: Medtronic CEO Geoff Martha to Speak at Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference

DUBLIN, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medtronic plc (http://www.medtronic.com/) (NYSE:MDT), the global leader in medical technology, today announced that it will participate in the Goldman Sachs 41st Annual Global Healthcare Conference, held virtually on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

Geoff Martha, Medtronic chief executive officer, will answer questions about the company beginning at 8:00 a.m. EDT (7:00 a.m. CDT).

A live audio webcast of the session will be available on June 9, 2020, by clicking on the Investor Events link at http://investorrelations.medtronic.com (http://investorrelations.medtronic.com/), and an archive of the session will be available on the same webpage later in the day.

About Medtronic
Medtronic plc (www.medtronic.com (http://www.medtronic.com/)), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world's largest medical technology, services and solutions companies - alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 90,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in more than 150 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

-end-



Erika Winkels
Public Relations
+1-763-526-8478

Ryan Weispfenning
Investor Relations
+1-763-505-4626

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
