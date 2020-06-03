Anzeige
PR Newswire
03.06.2020 | 17:34
Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

London, June 3

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited
(a closed-ended investment companyincorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161)
LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644

(The "Company")

3 JUNE 2020

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the 2020 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey on 1 July 2020 at 2:00pm.

The Notice of AGM together with the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019 has been posted to shareholders.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, the Notice of Annual General Meeting and accounts have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

END

© 2020 PR Newswire
