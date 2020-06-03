Anesco is making its international debut with two more major projects for Shell New Energies - its first endeavor outside the UK. The two solar parks in the Netherlands will have a combined capacity of 26 MW. Anesco previously partnered with Shell New Energies on a battery storage project in the UK.Shell New Energies has awarded UK renewables developer Anesco two contracts to design and construct two solar farms in the Netherlands with a combined generation capacity of 26 MW. The deal marks Anesco's first project to be built outside of the UK and is in line with the company's expressed growth ...

