Solar plants are now expected to last 32.5 years and cost $17 per kW/year to operate, as shown by a Berkeley Lab survey of industry participants. From pv magazine USA. Solar project developers, long-term owners, and other industry participants surveyed by Berkeley Lab expect utility-scale solar plants to have a useful life of 32.5 years, up from 21.5 years in 2007, when the surveys began. "Directionally, this tracks the increase over time of the typical duration of module warranties," says the Berkeley Lab report on the survey results. The industry participants surveyed expect that levelized, ...

