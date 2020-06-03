Asaf Ashkenazi Accepted Into Invitation-Only Online Community for Senior-Level Technology Executives

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX) (Paris:VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that COO Asaf Ashkenazi, a recognized expert in cybersecurity, joined the Forbes Technology Council.

Providing a large-scale venue for Ashkenazi to publish professional insights into protecting everything from content to devices and applications, the Forbes Technology Council is a turn-to source for deep knowledge in the industry.

"With the opportunity to work with some of the top minds in cybersecurity and anti-piracy, I look forward to sharing my experiences and insights through the Forbes Technology Council," Ashkenazi said. "It's a fitting community to explore the latest achievements and challenges in securing today's highly distributed digital world."

"We're honored to welcome Asaf into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. "Our mission is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

