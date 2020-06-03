Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist (USAL LN) Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jun-2020 / 17:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 02-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 268.0738 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2668846 CODE: USAL LN ISIN: FR0010296061 ISIN: FR0010296061 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USAL LN Sequence No.: 67651 EQS News ID: 1062033 End of Announcement EQS News Service

