Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist (WATL LN) Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jun-2020 / 17:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 02-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 39.9867 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15719535 CODE: WATL LN ISIN: FR0010527275 ISIN: FR0010527275 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WATL LN Sequence No.: 67660 EQS News ID: 1062051 End of Announcement EQS News Service

June 03, 2020 11:18 ET (15:18 GMT)