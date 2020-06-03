Lyxor 10Y US Treasury Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF - Acc (DSUS LN) Lyxor 10Y US Treasury Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jun-2020 / 17:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor 10Y US Treasury Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 02-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 66.6645 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 320001 CODE: DSUS LN ISIN: FR0011607084 ISIN: FR0011607084 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DSUS LN Sequence No.: 67665 EQS News ID: 1062063 End of Announcement EQS News Service

