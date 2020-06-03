Lyxor SG European Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist (SGQE LN) Lyxor SG European Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jun-2020 / 17:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor SG European Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 02-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 103.519 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 326712 CODE: SGQE LN ISIN: LU0959210278 ISIN: LU0959210278 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQE LN Sequence No.: 67694 EQS News ID: 1062123 End of Announcement EQS News Service

