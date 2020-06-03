Lyxor FTSE Europe Minimum Variance (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MVAE LN) Lyxor FTSE Europe Minimum Variance (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jun-2020 / 17:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE Europe Minimum Variance (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 02-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 112.9939 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 170787 CODE: MVAE LN ISIN: LU1237527160 ISIN: LU1237527160 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MVAE LN Sequence No.: 67706 EQS News ID: 1062147 End of Announcement EQS News Service

June 03, 2020 11:25 ET (15:25 GMT)