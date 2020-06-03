Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on market intelligence solution for an online education provider.

Engagement Overview:

The client, an online education company offering in-person language courses, invested into printed brochures and offline marketing initiatives. However, offline marketing initiatives did not help the client to effectively market their online courses and reach the right set of customers. As a result, the online education company encountered a huge loss in its marketing budget. To curtail the losses incurred in their marketing budget, they wanted to devise a sound marketing strategy. They chose to partner with Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise offering in market intelligence solution. Other key objectives of the engagement were:

Objective 1: Understand students' needs and craft personalized marketing messages for them

Objective 2: Monitor online education companies offering similar courses and differentiate offerings

Objective 3: Integrate highly targeted online and offline tactics to engage with their students

Our Approach:

The experts conducted a complete audit of the client's website and related social media footprints, reviewing site architecture, analytics configuration, SEO rankings, content, and competitive positioning. The engagement also involved conducting a customer intelligence engagement to understand students' needs and demands regarding online learning courses. Also, by conducting competitive intelligence engagement, the experts monitored the client's key competitors marketing strategies and initiatives. Besides, the experts selected smaller representative audiences and conducted demo campaigns across all the channels. By efficiently gauging the results, they helped the client to focus on creating campaigns that delivered the desired impact.

Business impact of the market intelligence solution for the online education market client:

By partnering with Infiniti Research, the online education market client was able to create targeted campaigns that led to a 35% increase in organic traffic in six months. Also, the company noted a significant increase in organic conversion and enrollment. Besides, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to determine the most relevant and cost-effective means for reaching their target customers.

By partnering with Infiniti Research, the client was also able to:

Integrate highly targeted online and offline tactics to efficiently engage with their students

Address the challenge of student-teacher interaction

Offer an experience that combines traditional and online learning into a live-streamed "virtual classroom" environment

Curtail losses in their marketing budgets and increase student enrollment by 37%

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges.

