Lyxor FTSE USA Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc (MVAU LN) Lyxor FTSE USA Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jun-2020 / 17:31 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE USA Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 02-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 139.4943 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 627043 CODE: MVAU LN ISIN: LU1646362167 ISIN: LU1646362167 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MVAU LN Sequence No.: 67747 EQS News ID: 1062231 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 03, 2020 11:31 ET (15:31 GMT)