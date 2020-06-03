Lyxor BofAML - High Yield Ex-Financial Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (YIEL LN) Lyxor BofAML - High Yield Ex-Financial Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jun-2020 / 17:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor BofAML - High Yield Ex-Financial Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 02-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 106.6657 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 691500 CODE: YIEL LN ISIN: LU1812090543 ISIN: LU1812090543 Category Code: NAV TIDM: YIEL LN Sequence No.: 67773 EQS News ID: 1062283 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 03, 2020 11:35 ET (15:35 GMT)