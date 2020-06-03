A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has partnered with several global companies across industries to help meet their strategic objectives and implement seamless route-to-market strategies through turnkey solutions. Their latest success story outlines the key business challenges faced by a flexible packaging firm and explains how the client leveraged market research solution to enhance sales by 23%. Request a complimentary proposal to learn more about Infiniti's market research solution.

"The global flexible packaging market is currently witnessing a period of low growth due to the rising tariffs on raw materials, evolving consumer buying behavior, and flexible packaging companies' inability to make technology upgrades to meet rising market demands," says a market research expert at Infiniti Research.

The US flexible packaging industry has been experiencing rapid transformations due to the rising tariff on raw materials and rapidly changing customer buying behavior. In order to adapt to the changes and gain a leading edge, an American flexible packaging firm wanted to gather comprehensive insights into the market's development, industry regulations, customer needs, and competitive landscape. They approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market research solution.

Business Outcome

Our market research engagement helped the company in the US flexible packaging industry to understand customers' buying behaviors and innovate packaging materials to suit online shoppers needs. Also, by closely analyzing competitors' strategies and business models, they were able to identify the best technologies and processes to invest on to yield huge savings. In addition, they were able to make technology upgrades before their competitors. This helped them to efficiently meet customers' needs and demands.

In addition, by understanding supply chain challenges in advance, they were able to revamp their traditional supply chain models and adopt innovative techniques. This helped the client to enhance operational efficiency and product quality. Also, the company in the flexible packaging industry was able to enhance sales by 23%.

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

