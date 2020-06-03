Lyxor USD High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc (UHYS LN) Lyxor USD High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jun-2020 / 17:43 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor USD High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 02-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 19.4773 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 316000 CODE: UHYS LN ISIN: LU2099294493 ISIN: LU2099294493 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UHYS LN Sequence No.: 67827 EQS News ID: 1062395 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 03, 2020 11:43 ET (15:43 GMT)