Gamesys Group PLC Announces Results of AGM

Results of 2020 Annual General Meeting
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2020 / Gamesys Group plc (the "Company") (LSE:GYS), a leading global online bingo-led operator, announces that at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on Wednesday 3 June 2020, all of the resolutions, as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, were duly passed.
Resolutions 1 to 17 (inclusive) were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 18 to 21 (inclusive) were passed as special resolutions.
All resolutions were voted on by means of a poll. The results of the poll incorporating proxy votes lodged in advance of the meeting are set out below:
Resolution
For
Against
Total
Withheld
No. of Votes
% of Vote
No. of Votes
% of Vote
No. of Votes
No. of Votes
Resolution 1: To receive the Company's Annual Report and Accounts
68,412,132
99.99
8,319
0.01
68,420,451
54,825
Resolution 2: To receive the Directors' Remuneration Report
65,722,745
95.98
2,752,333
4.02
68,475,078
198
Resolution 3: To re-appoint BDO LLP as auditors
68,358,622
99.95
31,503
0.05
68,390,125
85,151
Resolution 4: To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee to determine the remuneration of the auditors
66,286,277
96.92
2,103,848
3.08
68,390,125
85,151
Resolution 5: To re-appoint Neil Goulden as a director
66,487,734
97.10
1,987,542
2.90
68,475,276
0
Resolution 6: To appoint Lee Fenton as a Director
68,417,717
99.92
57,560
0.08
68,475,277
0
Resolution 7: To re-appoint Keith Laslop as a Director
68,417,494
99.92
57,585
0.08
68,475,079
198
Resolution 8: To appoint Robeson Reeves as a Director
68,417,692
99.92
57,585
0.08
68,475,277
0
Resolution 9: To re-appoint Simon Wykes as a Director
68,414,750
99.91
60,527
0.09
68,475,277
0
Resolution 10: To re-appoint Nigel Brewster as a Director
68,463,956
99.98
11,321
0.02
68,475,277
0
Resolution 11: To re-appoint Jim Ryan as a Director
68,467,781
99.99
7,496
0.01
68,475,277
0
Resolution 12: To re-appoint Colin Sturgeon as a Director
63,369,283
97.14
1,867,897
2.86
65,237,180
3,238,097
Resolution 13: To appoint Andria Vidler as a Director
68,468,000
99.99
7,277
0.01
68,475,277
0
Resolution 14: To appoint Katie Vanneck-Smith as a Director
68,468,000
99.99
7,277
0.01
68,475,277
0
Resolution 15: To authorise the Company to make political donations
65,980,987
96.36
2,494,290
3.64
68,475,277
0
Resolution 16: To approve a US schedule to the Company's Share Incentive Plan
68,467,710
99.99
7,567
0.01
68,475,277
0
Resolution 17: To authorise the directors to allot shares
68,235,025
99.67
227,950
0.33
68,462,975
12,302
Resolution 18: To authorise the disapplication of pre-emption rights in respect of 5% of the Company's issued share capital
65,993,289
96.38
2,481,790
3.62
68,475,079
198
Resolution 19: To authorise the disapplication of pre-emption rights in respect of an additional 5% of the Company's issued share capital
65,972,667
96.36
2,490,109
3.64
68,462,776
12,500
Resolution 20: To authorise the purchase of own shares
68,437,695
99.95
34,210
0.05
68,471,905
3,371
Resolution 21: To authorise the calling of a general meeting at short notice
67,188,625
98.12
1,286,652
1.88
68,475,277
0
Notes:
Votes "For" and "Against" are expressed as a percentage of the total votes received.
A "Vote withheld" is not treated as a vote in law and would not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes cast "For" or "Against" a resolution.
The current issued share capital of the Company consists of 108,735,248 ordinary shares of 10 pence each, carrying one vote each. Therefore, the total number of ordinary shares in the Company with voting rights is 108,735,248.
In accordance with the Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of all resolutions other than resolutions concerning ordinary business passed at the Company's Annual General Meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
About Gamesys Group plc
Gamesys Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base. Through its subsidiaries, Gamesys Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers using brands which include Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Virgin Games (www.virgingames.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Heart Bingo (www.heartbingo.co.uk), Monopoly Casino (www.monopolycasino.com) and Rainbow Riches Casino (www.rainbowrichescasino.com). For more information about Gamesys Group plc, please visit www.gamesysgroup.com.
Enquiries:
Gamesys Group plc
Dan Talisman, Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary
+44 (0)20 7478 8100
dan.talisman@gamesys.com
Finsbury
James Leviton
Andy Parnis
+44 (0) 207 251 3801
GamesysGroup-LON@finsbury.com
