Gamesys Group PLC Announces Results of AGM

Results of 2020 Annual General Meeting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2020 / Gamesys Group plc (the "Company") (LSE:GYS), a leading global online bingo-led operator, announces that at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on Wednesday 3 June 2020, all of the resolutions, as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, were duly passed.

Resolutions 1 to 17 (inclusive) were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 18 to 21 (inclusive) were passed as special resolutions.

All resolutions were voted on by means of a poll. The results of the poll incorporating proxy votes lodged in advance of the meeting are set out below:

Resolution For Against Total Withheld No. of Votes % of Vote No. of Votes % of Vote No. of Votes No. of Votes Resolution 1: To receive the Company's Annual Report and Accounts 68,412,132 99.99 8,319 0.01 68,420,451 54,825 Resolution 2: To receive the Directors' Remuneration Report 65,722,745 95.98 2,752,333 4.02 68,475,078 198 Resolution 3: To re-appoint BDO LLP as auditors 68,358,622 99.95 31,503 0.05 68,390,125 85,151 Resolution 4: To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee to determine the remuneration of the auditors 66,286,277 96.92 2,103,848 3.08 68,390,125 85,151 Resolution 5: To re-appoint Neil Goulden as a director 66,487,734 97.10 1,987,542 2.90 68,475,276 0 Resolution 6: To appoint Lee Fenton as a Director 68,417,717 99.92 57,560 0.08 68,475,277 0 Resolution 7: To re-appoint Keith Laslop as a Director 68,417,494 99.92 57,585 0.08 68,475,079 198 Resolution 8: To appoint Robeson Reeves as a Director 68,417,692 99.92 57,585 0.08 68,475,277 0 Resolution 9: To re-appoint Simon Wykes as a Director 68,414,750 99.91 60,527 0.09 68,475,277 0 Resolution 10: To re-appoint Nigel Brewster as a Director 68,463,956 99.98 11,321 0.02 68,475,277 0 Resolution 11: To re-appoint Jim Ryan as a Director 68,467,781 99.99 7,496 0.01 68,475,277 0 Resolution 12: To re-appoint Colin Sturgeon as a Director 63,369,283 97.14 1,867,897 2.86 65,237,180 3,238,097 Resolution 13: To appoint Andria Vidler as a Director 68,468,000 99.99 7,277 0.01 68,475,277 0 Resolution 14: To appoint Katie Vanneck-Smith as a Director 68,468,000 99.99 7,277 0.01 68,475,277 0 Resolution 15: To authorise the Company to make political donations 65,980,987 96.36 2,494,290 3.64 68,475,277 0 Resolution 16: To approve a US schedule to the Company's Share Incentive Plan 68,467,710 99.99 7,567 0.01 68,475,277 0 Resolution 17: To authorise the directors to allot shares 68,235,025 99.67 227,950 0.33 68,462,975 12,302 Resolution 18: To authorise the disapplication of pre-emption rights in respect of 5% of the Company's issued share capital 65,993,289 96.38 2,481,790 3.62 68,475,079 198 Resolution 19: To authorise the disapplication of pre-emption rights in respect of an additional 5% of the Company's issued share capital 65,972,667 96.36 2,490,109 3.64 68,462,776 12,500 Resolution 20: To authorise the purchase of own shares 68,437,695 99.95 34,210 0.05 68,471,905 3,371 Resolution 21: To authorise the calling of a general meeting at short notice 67,188,625 98.12 1,286,652 1.88 68,475,277 0

Notes:

Votes "For" and "Against" are expressed as a percentage of the total votes received.

A "Vote withheld" is not treated as a vote in law and would not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes cast "For" or "Against" a resolution.

The current issued share capital of the Company consists of 108,735,248 ordinary shares of 10 pence each, carrying one vote each. Therefore, the total number of ordinary shares in the Company with voting rights is 108,735,248.

In accordance with the Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of all resolutions other than resolutions concerning ordinary business passed at the Company's Annual General Meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

