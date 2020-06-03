Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 03.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DK8E ISIN: GB00BZ14BX56 Ticker-Symbol: JP7 
Frankfurt
03.06.20
16:29 Uhr
9,850 Euro
+0,170
+1,76 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
GAMESYS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GAMESYS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,79010,42018:53
ACCESSWIRE
03.06.2020 | 18:20
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gamesys Group PLC Announces Results of AGM

Results of 2020 Annual General Meeting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2020 / Gamesys Group plc (the "Company") (LSE:GYS), a leading global online bingo-led operator, announces that at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on Wednesday 3 June 2020, all of the resolutions, as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, were duly passed.

Resolutions 1 to 17 (inclusive) were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 18 to 21 (inclusive) were passed as special resolutions.

All resolutions were voted on by means of a poll. The results of the poll incorporating proxy votes lodged in advance of the meeting are set out below:

Resolution

For

Against

Total

Withheld

No. of Votes

% of Vote

No. of Votes

% of Vote

No. of Votes

No. of Votes

Resolution 1: To receive the Company's Annual Report and Accounts

68,412,132

99.99

8,319

0.01

68,420,451

54,825

Resolution 2: To receive the Directors' Remuneration Report

65,722,745

95.98

2,752,333

4.02

68,475,078

198

Resolution 3: To re-appoint BDO LLP as auditors

68,358,622

99.95

31,503

0.05

68,390,125

85,151

Resolution 4: To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee to determine the remuneration of the auditors

66,286,277

96.92

2,103,848

3.08

68,390,125

85,151

Resolution 5: To re-appoint Neil Goulden as a director

66,487,734

97.10

1,987,542

2.90

68,475,276

0

Resolution 6: To appoint Lee Fenton as a Director

68,417,717

99.92

57,560

0.08

68,475,277

0

Resolution 7: To re-appoint Keith Laslop as a Director

68,417,494

99.92

57,585

0.08

68,475,079

198

Resolution 8: To appoint Robeson Reeves as a Director

68,417,692

99.92

57,585

0.08

68,475,277

0

Resolution 9: To re-appoint Simon Wykes as a Director

68,414,750

99.91

60,527

0.09

68,475,277

0

Resolution 10: To re-appoint Nigel Brewster as a Director

68,463,956

99.98

11,321

0.02

68,475,277

0

Resolution 11: To re-appoint Jim Ryan as a Director

68,467,781

99.99

7,496

0.01

68,475,277

0

Resolution 12: To re-appoint Colin Sturgeon as a Director

63,369,283

97.14

1,867,897

2.86

65,237,180

3,238,097

Resolution 13: To appoint Andria Vidler as a Director

68,468,000

99.99

7,277

0.01

68,475,277

0

Resolution 14: To appoint Katie Vanneck-Smith as a Director

68,468,000

99.99

7,277

0.01

68,475,277

0

Resolution 15: To authorise the Company to make political donations

65,980,987

96.36

2,494,290

3.64

68,475,277

0

Resolution 16: To approve a US schedule to the Company's Share Incentive Plan

68,467,710

99.99

7,567

0.01

68,475,277

0

Resolution 17: To authorise the directors to allot shares

68,235,025

99.67

227,950

0.33

68,462,975

12,302

Resolution 18: To authorise the disapplication of pre-emption rights in respect of 5% of the Company's issued share capital

65,993,289

96.38

2,481,790

3.62

68,475,079

198

Resolution 19: To authorise the disapplication of pre-emption rights in respect of an additional 5% of the Company's issued share capital

65,972,667

96.36

2,490,109

3.64

68,462,776

12,500

Resolution 20: To authorise the purchase of own shares

68,437,695

99.95

34,210

0.05

68,471,905

3,371

Resolution 21: To authorise the calling of a general meeting at short notice

67,188,625

98.12

1,286,652

1.88

68,475,277

0

Notes:

Votes "For" and "Against" are expressed as a percentage of the total votes received.

A "Vote withheld" is not treated as a vote in law and would not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes cast "For" or "Against" a resolution.

The current issued share capital of the Company consists of 108,735,248 ordinary shares of 10 pence each, carrying one vote each. Therefore, the total number of ordinary shares in the Company with voting rights is 108,735,248.

In accordance with the Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of all resolutions other than resolutions concerning ordinary business passed at the Company's Annual General Meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

About Gamesys Group plc

Gamesys Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base. Through its subsidiaries, Gamesys Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers using brands which include Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Virgin Games (www.virgingames.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Heart Bingo (www.heartbingo.co.uk), Monopoly Casino (www.monopolycasino.com) and Rainbow Riches Casino (www.rainbowrichescasino.com). For more information about Gamesys Group plc, please visit www.gamesysgroup.com.

Enquiries:

Gamesys Group plc

Dan Talisman, Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary
+44 (0)20 7478 8100
dan.talisman@gamesys.com

Finsbury

James Leviton
Andy Parnis
+44 (0) 207 251 3801
GamesysGroup-LON@finsbury.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Gamesys Group plc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/592593/Gamesys-Group-PLC-Announces-Results-of-AGM

GAMESYS GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.