Technavio has been monitoring the global feed acidulants market size and it is poised to grow by USD 826.41 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Anpario Plc, BASF SE, BIOMIN Holding GmbH, Corbion NV, Impextraco NV, Kemin Industries Inc., Kemira Oyj, Novus International Inc., Tate Lyle Plc, and Yara International ASA. are some of the major market participants. The rise in disease outbreaks in livestock will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The rise in disease outbreaks in livestock has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, might hamper the market growth.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations.
Feed Acidulants Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Feed Acidulants Market is segmented as below:
- Animal Type
- Poultry
- Ruminant
- Swine
- Aquaculture
- Others
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
Feed Acidulants Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our feed acidulants market report covers the following areas:
- Feed Acidulants Market Size
- Feed Acidulants Market Trends
- Feed Acidulants Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the growing adoption of new technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the feed acidulants market growth during the next few years.
Feed Acidulants Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist feed acidulants market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the feed acidulants market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the feed acidulants market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of feed acidulants market vendors
Table of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- Preface
- Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
- Value Chain Analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market Outlook
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 07: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY ANIMAL TYPE
- Market segmentation by animal type
- Comparison by animal type
- Poultry Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Ruminant Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Swine Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Aquaculture Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by animal type
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Adoption of new technologies
- Increasing investments and focus on expanding production capabilities
- Increasing demand for natural feed additives
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Anpario Plc
- BASF SE
- BIOMIN Holding GmbH
- Corbion NV
- Impextraco NV
- Kemin Industries Inc.
- Kemira Oyj
- Novus International Inc.
- Tate Lyle Plc
- Yara International ASA
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
