(General regulation of the French financial market authority)
CARMILA (Paris:CARM):
Date
Total number of issued shares
Number of real voting rights (excluding treasury shares)
Theoretical number of voting rights (including treasury shares)*
31 May 2020
136,821,149
136,345,033
136,561,695
*Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement Général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers.
CARMILA
French société anonyme with a share capital of €820,926,894
Registered office: 58 avenue Emile Zola 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt France
Registered at the Nanterre Commercial and Companies Registry under number 381 844 471
