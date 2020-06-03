Technavio has been monitoring the travel services market in India and it is poised to grow by USD 56 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 19% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Airbnb Inc., Cleartrip Pvt. Ltd., Cox Kings Ltd., Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp. Ltd., ITC Ltd., MakeMyTrip Ltd., Oravel Stays Pvt. Ltd., Thomas Cook (India) Ltd., TripAdvisor Inc., and Yatra Online Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The rise in international tourist footfall has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Travel Services Market in India 2020-2024: Segmentation
Travel Services Market in India is segmented as below:
- Service
- Domestic Flight Services, Hotel Accommodation Services
- Rail Ticket Services
- Taxi/cab Services
- Domestic Bus Services
- Holiday Packages
- Mode of Booking
- Online
- Offline
Travel Services Market in India 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our travel services market in India report covers the following areas:
- Travel Services Market in India Size
- Travel Services Market in India Trends
- Travel Services Market in India Industry Analysis
This study identifies the introduction of low-cost airlines as one of the prime reasons driving the travel services market growth in India during the next few years.
Travel Services Market in India 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist travel services market growth in India during the next five years
- Estimation of the travel services market size in India and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the travel services market in India
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of travel services market vendors in India
