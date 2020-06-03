Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 03.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DL9L ISIN: GB00BD045071 Ticker-Symbol: 3HY 
Frankfurt
03.06.20
10:31 Uhr
1,050 Euro
-0,010
-0,94 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9251,21020:59
PR Newswire
03.06.2020 | 20:22
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Arix to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

LONDON, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix") (LSE: ARIX), a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies, today announces that Jonathan Tobin, PhD, Managing Director, is scheduled to participate in an analyst led fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, 4 June 2020, at 11am EDT/4pm BST.

(PRNewsfoto/Arix)

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the investor relations section of Arix's website at https://arixbioscience.com/investor-relations/events-presentations. After the conference, an archived replay will be available on the company's website at the same address.

About Arix Bioscience plc

Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies around cutting edge advances in life sciences.

We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors.

www.arixbioscience.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/997059/Arix_Logo.jpg

Enquiries

For more information on Arix, please contact:
Arix Bioscience plc
Charlotte Parry, Head of Investor Relations
+44 (0)20 7290-1072
charlotte@arixbioscience.com

Optimum Strategic Communications
Mary Clark, Supriya Mathur, Shabnam Bashir
optimum.arix@optimumcomms.com

ARIX BIOSCIENCE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.