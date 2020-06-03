Arix to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

LONDON, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix") (LSE: ARIX), a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies, today announces that Jonathan Tobin, PhD, Managing Director, is scheduled to participate in an analyst led fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, 4 June 2020, at 11am EDT/4pm BST.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the investor relations section of Arix's website at https://arixbioscience.com/investor-relations/events-presentations. After the conference, an archived replay will be available on the company's website at the same address.

About Arix Bioscience plc

Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies around cutting edge advances in life sciences.

We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors.

