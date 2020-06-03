Mohammadreza Goodary: 2016 & 2019 World Martial Arts Masterships Champion Sets Sights On Mixed Martial Arts World

THAILAND, BANGKOK / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2020 / Mohammadreza Goodary is known as Reza 'Persian Leopard' Goodary and Iran's only martial artist who has won world titles in Karate, Muay Thai and Jujitsu. Now he is setting his sights on the MMA's octagon ring. Goodary holds a 4th Dan blackbelt in Karate, blue belt in Brazilian Jiujitsu and is considered a professional Muay Thai fighter. He also possesses a world-class Grade (A) certification in coaching and refereeing from the International Shinden Kai Karate Organization (ISKO).

Reza began his martial arts journey at the age of seven. The hyperactive boy needed an outlet for his energy and initially began training with his father, a Judo master in northern Iran. By the age of 7 He had won his first title and was hooked on martial arts. Goodary branched out in his training early, first to Kung Fu at the age of 8, then onto Karate at the age of 12 where he studied under the official Middle Eastern and Iranian Karate representative, Kancho Hamid Soltani. His studies in Karate then sparked an interest in Muay Thai, Jiujitsu and most recently, mixed martial arts-style fighting. With training, came competition and a winning fight record.

Reza has competed in 299 Karate matches, won 253 of those matches with 74 knockouts, 44 losses and 2 draws. His Jiujitsu record is equally impressive, having won 9 of 11 matches, 1 knockout and 2 losses. He has won 3 of 7 Muay Thai matches with 1 knockout and 4 losses. Reza recently won first place in the Siam Cup Brazilian Jujitsu competition in Thailand, the Okinawa Karate Championships and most recently won three, first place standings in the COPA de Bangkok Brazilian Jiujitsu competition.

"I am incredibly proud of my fight record and of the time, effort and training that I put into my martial arts career, but it's not just about the physical conditioning and championships, martial arts is also about the philosophy of budo - a belief that ethics and morality should guide decisions in every martial arts fighter's life," explains Reza. "My parents initially wanted me to train in martial arts so that I could focus my energy in a positive direction, but they also wanted me to learn about morality and about control over emotions. I've come to believe that the budo philosophy and lifestyle is one that can benefit all children and those who train in the martial arts. It's a philosophy that still guides my actions. I bring my ethics to every fight. While I'm training in a sport that is all about free-style and almost no-holds-barred fighting, it's important to have that moral compass."

While he continues to train 4 hours a day under the hot Thai sun at the Fairtex Training Centre, Reza is focusing his next steps on MMA fighting. This year he is setting his hopes on the ONE Championship MMA competition.

For more information, to arrange an interview, or to discuss sponsorship, please contact:

Media Contact:

Mohammadreza Goodary

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mohammadreza.goodary/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mreza.goodary/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/rgoodary?lang=en

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCp_oddK2ddinlBXo8fL0npg

Website: https://rezagoodary.com/

SOURCE: Mohammadreza Goodary

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/592630/2016-2019-World-Martial-Arts-Masterships-Champion-Sets-Sights-On-Mixed-Martial-Arts-World