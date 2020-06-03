Citi, acting through Citibank N.A., has been appointed by Globaltrans Investment PLC ("Globaltrans" or "the company") a leading freight rail transportation group with operations across Russia, the CIS and the Baltic countries to act as successor depositary bank for its Global Depositary Receipt ("GDR") programme.

Globaltrans' Global Depositary Receipts are listed on the London Stock Exchange and trade under the symbol "GLTR". Each GDR represents one ordinary share of the company.

Commenting on the appointment, Dirk Jones, Global Head of Issuer Services, at Citi said: "I am delighted, on behalf of Citi that Globaltrans has chosen to engage us to work with them as its Depositary Bank. Citi has a market-leading Investor Relations Advisory team and an unrivalled global equity distribution network, which together enable Citi's clients to expand their investor outreach. These unique advantages together with colleagues around the globe enable us to bring the power of Citi to work for each of our clients."

For more information on Citi's Depositary Receipt Services, visit www.citi.com/dr.

About Globaltrans Investment PLC

Globaltrans (together with its consolidated subsidiaries "Globaltrans" or the "Group") is a leading freight rail transportation group with operations across Russia, the CIS and the Baltic countries. The Group operates one of the largest railcar fleets in the region, comprised mainly of universal gondola cars capable of carrying a wide range of bulk cargo, and tank cars for oil products and oil. The Group's sophisticated logistics capabilities add value to more than 500 customers including leading industrial groups serviced under extensive outsourcing contracts.

About Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com Twitter: @Citi YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200603005817/en/

Contacts:

Citi Media Contact:

Susan Monahan

+44 (0) 20 7508 0786

susan.monahan@citi.com