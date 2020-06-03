Eviana Health Corporation: Eviana Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC and TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2020 / Eviana Health Corporation (CSE:EHC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of J. Scott Munro to the position of interim Chief Financial Officer ("CFO").

Mr. Munro will succeed Sydney Au who stepped down as director and CFO effective June 2, 2020 to pursue other opportunities. The Board would like to thank Mr. Au for his contribution to the Company.

Mr. Munro is an accountant and entrepreneur who has worked as a top-level executive, including CFO in private and public companies since 2000 including: Munro Financial Corporation, a business and financial consulting and venture capital firm, since 2010 to current as President and CFO; ImmunoClin Corporation, a Paris/London-based biotech R&D company, as CFO from December 2013 to August 2016; HemaGenetics Technologies Corp., a biotech R&D company, as Director and CEO since May 2018; and other public and private entities since 1999. Mr. Munro has a strong background in accounting and corporate finance, including over 20 years of U.S. and Canadian public company reporting, M&A, and deal structuring.

About Eviana Health Corporation

The Company was established with the aim of delivering customized consumer health care products using natural hemp strains of cannabis sativa for cannabinoid-based topical creams, products and cosmeceutical and nutraceutical merchandise. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Eviana Inc., an Ontario corporation, holds certain assets in Serbia relating to the cultivation of industrial hemp plant oil for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and cosmeceutical industry, and has access to a significant grower/supplier of cannabinoids including two subsidiaries, Intiva Plus, d.o.o. and Eviana d.o.o.

