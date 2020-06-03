Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 03.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DTKU ISIN: CA30051N1042 Ticker-Symbol: 1CP 
Frankfurt
04.11.19
08:00 Uhr
0,025 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EVIANA HEALTH CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EVIANA HEALTH CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
03.06.2020 | 21:20
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eviana Health Corporation: Eviana Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC and TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2020 / Eviana Health Corporation (CSE:EHC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of J. Scott Munro to the position of interim Chief Financial Officer ("CFO").

Mr. Munro will succeed Sydney Au who stepped down as director and CFO effective June 2, 2020 to pursue other opportunities. The Board would like to thank Mr. Au for his contribution to the Company.

Mr. Munro is an accountant and entrepreneur who has worked as a top-level executive, including CFO in private and public companies since 2000 including: Munro Financial Corporation, a business and financial consulting and venture capital firm, since 2010 to current as President and CFO; ImmunoClin Corporation, a Paris/London-based biotech R&D company, as CFO from December 2013 to August 2016; HemaGenetics Technologies Corp., a biotech R&D company, as Director and CEO since May 2018; and other public and private entities since 1999. Mr. Munro has a strong background in accounting and corporate finance, including over 20 years of U.S. and Canadian public company reporting, M&A, and deal structuring.

About Eviana Health Corporation

The Company was established with the aim of delivering customized consumer health care products using natural hemp strains of cannabis sativa for cannabinoid-based topical creams, products and cosmeceutical and nutraceutical merchandise. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Eviana Inc., an Ontario corporation, holds certain assets in Serbia relating to the cultivation of industrial hemp plant oil for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and cosmeceutical industry, and has access to a significant grower/supplier of cannabinoids including two subsidiaries, Intiva Plus, d.o.o. and Eviana d.o.o.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Avram Adizes, CEO
Eviana Health Corporation
Tel: (416) 301-9654
info@eviana.com

SOURCE: Eviana Health Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/592640/Eviana-Provides-Corporate-Update

EVIANA HEALTH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.