Weatherford Introduces Velox Wellhead System

Quick-Connect Components Lock in Pressure Integrity to Reduce Potential Leak Paths, Enhance Safety

HOUSTON, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Weatherford International plc (OTC Pink: WFTLF) today announced the Velox wellhead system, a best-in-industry solution for operators needing to lock in pressure integrity while enhancing safety and improving efficiency. Velox delivers unmatched isolation between casing strings with quick-connect components that maintain pressure control, reduce potential leak paths, and minimize non-productive time during installation in many applications, including high-pressure, high-temperature, and sour-gas wells.

The Velox system expedites installation by enabling the packoff to be run in a single trip from the rig floor, which removes personnel from the cellar. The system also reduces potential leak paths by eliminating conventional flange-to-flange methods and external lockdown screws.

"The Velox wellhead system enables operators to lock in pressure fast," said Dean Bell, President, Drilling, Evaluation & Intervention, Weatherford. "Operators can run the upper and lower packoff assembly from the rig floor to isolate the annuli of multiple intermediate and production strings. The benefits combine to create one indisputable truth: Velox is best-in-the-industry for pressure control."

Velox Features and Benefits

Simplify Operations : Reduce potential leak paths from lockdown screws; eliminate costly blowout preventer separation to accommodate new casing sizes; support American Petroleum Institute and premium connections using a fluted mandrel hanger.

: Reduce potential leak paths from lockdown screws; eliminate costly blowout preventer separation to accommodate new casing sizes; support American Petroleum Institute and premium connections using a fluted mandrel hanger. Improve Efficiency : Expedite installation by eliminating wait time for cement to cure; enable mandrel hanger installation from the rig floor rather than the well bay; accelerate assembly to the blowout preventer stack with Rapid-Lok design feature.

: Expedite installation by eliminating wait time for cement to cure; enable mandrel hanger installation from the rig floor rather than the well bay; accelerate assembly to the blowout preventer stack with Rapid-Lok design feature. Enhance Safety: Isolate the annuli of multiple intermediate and production strings; protect personnel by latching the wellhead from the inside; work in wide-ranging environments, including high-pressure/high-temperature and sour gas wells.

About Weatherford

Weatherford is the leading wellbore and production solutions company. Operating in more than 80 countries, the Company answers the challenges of the energy industry with its global talent network of approximately 20,000 team members and 600 locations, which include service, research and development, training, and manufacturing facilities. Visit https://www.weatherford.com/ for more information or connect on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or YouTube.

