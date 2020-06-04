SC Home Offer LLC: We Buy Houses In Greenville With No Fees And Commissions Says SC Home Offer

GREENVILLE, SC / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2020 / SC Home Offer, a home buying company based in Greenville, South Carolina, released an updated range of services for property owners interested in selling their houses fast for cash. The agency offers a fair property evaluation and quick cash offer to help sellers reduce market time.

More details about SC Home Offer and services can be found at https://www.schomeoffer.com/.

The newly released services aim to help home sellers in the Greenville area minimize the time needed to sell their homes.

The company's services are particularly useful for homeowners who want to sell their house fast for a variety of reasons. From inherited houses that they do not need to properties in advanced disrepair, the agency is open to buying all types of property in the Greenville area.

SC Home Offer can purchase properties of all ages and sizes and in all conditions. The real estate agency works closely with each client to assess their property and make a reasonable cash offer, thus helping them close the deal in as little as two days.

The company provides a same-day offer upon a visual inspection of the property. The company ensures high standards of transparency and client satisfaction, homeowners are under no obligation to do anything if they are not fully satisfied with the company's offer, and there is no assessment of inspection fees.

Company spokesperson Daniel D'Ambrosio said: "Our goal as a company is to help you sell your house fast so that you can focus on what's more important to you. We know what it's like to have a house be the first thing you think about each day, weighing on you. It's not fun. We buy houses in Greenville so that you get rid of that headache."

D'Ambrosio further stated, "There's no need for the owners to clean up or repair the property, no need for an agent to assist in selling the property, and there's no contract involved that binds the homeowner to a certain term. With this fast cash company, there will be no waiting or wondering since there is no waiting period of 6-12 months, as is the case with other real estate companies."

With the latest announcement, SC Home Offer continues to expand its real estate services for property sellers in the Greenville area. More news about the company can be found at https://classifieds.usatoday.com/press/sc-home-offer-publishes-new-article-on-buying-houses-in-any-condition-in-greenville/.

For more information about SC Home Offer LLC, contact the company here:



SC Home Offer LLC

Daniel D'Ambrosio

(864) 506-8100

schomeoffer1@gmail.com

31 Boland Ct #8100

Greenville, SC 29615

SOURCE: SC Home Offer LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/592670/We-Buy-Houses-In-Greenville-With-No-Fees-And-Commissions-Says-SC-Home-Offer