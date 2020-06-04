Technavio has been monitoring the coconut water market in us and it is poised to grow by USD 2.19 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 25% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. All Market Inc., Amy Brian Naturals, C2O Pure Coconut Water LLC, Harmless Harvest Inc., iTi Tropicals Inc., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., MOJO Organics Inc., PepsiCo Inc, Pulse Beverage Corp., and The Coca-Cola Co. are some of the major market participants. The health benefits of coconut water will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The health benefits of coconut water has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Coconut Water Market in US 2020-2024: Segmentation
Coconut Water Market in US is segmented as below:
Distribution Channel
Supermarkets And Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Specialty Stores
Others
Product
Sweetened Coconut Water
Unsweetened Coconut Water
Flavor
Flavored
Plain
Geographic Landscape
APAC
Europe
North America
South America
MEA
Coconut Water Market in US 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our coconut water market in us report covers the following areas:
Coconut Water Market in US Size
Coconut Water Market in US Trends
Coconut Water Market in US Industry Analysis
This study identifies the increasing number of private label brands as one of the prime reasons driving the coconut water market growth in US during the next few years.
Coconut Water Market in US 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist coconut water market growth in US during the next five years
Estimation of the coconut water market size in US and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the coconut water market in US
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of coconut water market vendors in US
