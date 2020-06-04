Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2020) - Portage Biotech Inc. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common shares for one hundred (100) pre-consolidation common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 10,987,707 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the close of business on June 3 , 2020. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

Portage Biotech Inc. a annoncé la consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidation pour cent (100) actions ordinaires pré-consolidation.

Par conséquent, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 10 987 707 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes en cours seront annulées à la fermeture des bureaux le 3 juin 2020. Il est rappelé aux courtiers de ressaisir leurs commandes en tenant compte de la consolidation des actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une base consolidée: le 4 juin/June 2020 Record Date/Date d'enregistrement: le 5 juin/June 2020 Symbol/Symbole: PBT.U NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: G7185A 12 8 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: VG G7185A 12 8 6 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: G7185A102/VGG7185A1021

