Technavio has been monitoring the global metal cans market for food and beverage industry and it is poised to grow by USD 8.92 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amcor Plc, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Berlin Packaging LLC, CPMC Holdings Ltd., Crown Holdings Inc., J.L. Clark, National Can Industries Pty Ltd., and Silgan Holdings Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The increasing demand for sustainable packaging has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Metal Cans Market for Food and Beverage Industry 2020-2024: Segmentation
Metal Cans Market for Food and Beverage Industry is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Beverage
- Food
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
This study identifies the rise in the adoption of reusable packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the metal cans market for food and beverage industry growth during the next few years.
Table of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market outlook
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Beverage Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Food Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Launch of campaigns to support use of metal cans for food and beverage
- Rise in adoption of reusable packaging
- Growth of organized retailing globally
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amcor Plc
- Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
- Ardagh Group SA
- Ball Corp.
- Berlin Packaging LLC
- CPMC Holdings Ltd.
- Crown Holdings Inc.
- J.L. Clark
- National Can Industries Pty Ltd.
- Silgan Holdings Inc.
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
