Technavio has been monitoring the global diabetic pens market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.41 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Request for Technavio's latest reports on directly and indirectly impacted markets. Market estimates include pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on the Diabetic Pens Market Download free sample report
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. AstraZeneca Plc, Becton Dickinson and Co., Biocon Ltd., Companion Medical Inc., Digital Medics Pty. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Emperra GmbH E-Health Technologies, Jiangsu Delfu medical device Co. Ltd., Novo Nordisk AS, and Sanofi are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The increasing prevalence of diabetes has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the emergence of novel noninvasive approaches to deliver insulin might hamper the market growth.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/diabetic-pens-market-industry-analysis
Diabetic Pens Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Diabetic Pens Market is segmented as below:
Product
Reusable Diabetic Pens
Disposable Diabetic Pens
Geographic Landscape
North America
Europe
Asia
ROW
Diabetic Pens Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our diabetic pens market report covers the following areas:
Diabetic Pens Market Size
Diabetic Pens Market Trends
Diabetic Pens Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the introduction of low-priced insulin injection pens as one of the prime reasons driving the diabetic pens market growth during the next few years.
Diabetic Pens Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist diabetic pens market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the diabetic pens market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the diabetic pens market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of diabetic pens market vendors
