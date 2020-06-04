Lisen Imprinting Diagnostics Inc. Announces a New Innovative and Highly Accurate Epigenetic Solution for Early Cancer Detection

WUXI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2020 / Lisen Imprinting Diagnostics Inc. ("Lisen" or "the company"), a US company headquartered with main operations in Wuxi, China which specializes on tumor epigenetics research for advancing early-stage cancer detection, announces a new epigenetic-based cancer diagnostic method. The technology which innovatively applied visualized epigenetic imprinting biomarkers has been published in the open access journal Clinical Epigenetics on May 24.

Lisen developed and patented the QCIGISH (Quantitative Chromogenic Imprinted Gene In-Situ Hybridization) technology - a novel approach in identifying, visualizing, and quantifying the biallelic and multiallelic expressions of an imprinted gene panel associated with cancer status. In a 1013-case clinical study involving ten different cancer types including bladder, breast, colorectal, esophageal, gastric, lung, pancreatic, prostate, skin and thyroid cancers, QCIGISH achieved 94% overall sensitivity and 92% overall specificity.

Dr. Chunxue Bai, chief physician and professor of Zhongshan Hospital of Fudan University, one of the corresponding authors said, "Epigenetic alterations which occur prior to morphological changes are involved in most cancers, but its application in cancer diagnosis is still limited. More practical and intuitive methods to detect the aberrant expressions from clinical samples using highly sensitive biomarkers are needed."

Using the QCIGISH technology, Dr. Bai and a group of researchers from Ohio State University, Johns Hopkins University, University of Texas, Fudan University, Tongji University, Chinese Navy Medical University, Jiangsu Jiangyuan Hospital, Chinese Academy of Medical Science, evaluated the normal and aberrant expressions measured using the imprinted gene panel to formulate diagnostic models, which could accurately distinguish the imprinting differences of normal and benign cases from cancerous tissues. The new method proved effective for many different cancer types.

"We believe that QCIGISH will become a practically useful and powerful clinical tool by effectively supplementing standard cytologic and histopathologic diagnosis for early-stage cancer detection", the paper's primary author Dr. Rulong Shen, a pathologist of Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center remarked.

Dr. Ning Zhou, Lisen's CEO and co-founder, and the paper's other corresponding author added, "We have barely scratched the surface. Our current research conceptually opens a new diagnostic area in epigenetics-based cancer detection and demonstrates strong potential for high throughput clinical application. We expect that this technology may go beyond a diagnostic technique to also provide information on prognostic and predictive markers of treatment response. We are excited to discover more imprinted gene cancer biomarkers, proceed with an even larger prospective validation and extend the capabilities of our technology to foster hope to cancer patients around the world."

About Cancer Early Detection and Epigenetics

The incidence of cancer is 18.1 million and the mortality is 9.6 million every year (GLOBOCAN 2018). The survival rate of cancer patients decreases dramatically from early to advanced stages. Therefore, early cancer detection plays a vital role in improving patients' long-term survival. However, this remains a huge clinical challenge due to the absence of sufficient morphological evidences to enable a definitive diagnosis. Epigenetic changes such as DNA methylation, histone methylation and acetylation, and expression status of imprinting genes which all occur at precancerous stages and promote carcinogenesis, could serve as sensitive biomarkers for early cancer detection.

About Lisen Imprinting Diagnostics, Inc.

Lisen Imprinting Diagnostics, Inc. is a US company registered in Delaware dedicated to the accurate and early identification of cancers at their most curable stages. By developing advanced cancer detection technology, Lisen hopes to provide a personalized pathway for patients towards effective therapies while avoiding unnecessary, costly and potentially futile treatment. Collaborating with various medical centers from Shanghai, Nanjing, Dalian, Hangzhou, Zhengzhou and Wuxi, China, Lisen has studied 6500+ clinical cases involving 12 different cancer types. The company holds 20 Chinese and international intellectual properties on early cancer detection.

