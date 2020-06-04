AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE (CEU) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Jun-2020 / 06:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE DEALING DATE: 03/06/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 219.0441 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10128602 CODE: CEU ISIN: LU1681042609 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CEU Sequence No.: 67857 EQS News ID: 1062591 End of Announcement EQS News Service

