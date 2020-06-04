Startup Giants Plc - Full-year Audited Financial Statements

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY STARTUP GIANTS TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.



STARTUP GIANTS PLC

("Startup Giants" or the "Company")

Results for the Year Ended 31st December 2018



Board Statement

The Directors are pleased to present the audited financial statements for Startup Giants for the year ended 31stDecember 2019. The financial statements below do not constitute the Company's full statutory accounts but are extracted from them. On or around 4thJune 2020 the Company anticipates that the 2019 Report and Accounts, along with notice of the Annual General Meeting to be held on 30thJune 2020, will be posted to shareholders. A PDF copy of the Annual Report will be downloadable from www.startupgiants.com.

Highlights

During the last financial year the Company explored options to expand the number of start-ups looking for potential investment using key partnerships and has secured several key partnerships that participate with the introduction and validation of potential investment opportunities as well as providing additional support services in areas of marketing and technology. It also undertook consultancy work for early-stage entrepreneurs, which generated revenue of £45,256 (2018, £58,539) and resulted in a net loss of £85,551 (2018, £50,805), translating into a loss per share of 8.47 pence (2018, loss of 5.03 pence per share). At the end of the year, the Company had net cash balances of £641,989 (2018, £646,453) and shareholders' funds stood at £634,726 (2018, £720,277).

Current Trading and Post-Balance Sheet Developments

Trading during the current financial year to date has been in line with the Directors' expectations at the beginning of the period. Since 1st January 2020, Startup Giants has continued to source new investment opportunities with the opening of a new spring accelerator round, with follow-on selection, interviews and short-listing, and to leverage potential key partnerships within both private and governmental sectors.

Startup Giants has also been approved by the Home Office as an Endorsing Body for the Innovator Route and Start-up Route visa categories, with its profile now published on the Government website. This enables the Company to source investment opportunities globally; and directly to support foreign entrepreneurs from non-EU countries to bring their innovations to the U.K., providing support over several years to target growth, including assisting capital raising. Successful applicants need to produce to the Company evidence of innovation, viability and scalability in order to qualify for endorsement. Many sectors and sub-sectors are considered, with a focus on Tech, SaaS, FinTech, AdTech, PropTech, Manufacturing and Supply Chain.

Outlook

Looking ahead, the momentum for technology companies requiring investment at the seed stage should continue, with demand apparent for the Company's accelerator model, which encompass a delivery crew to support young start-ups with their technology and digital marketing strategies.

The Company has a provisional allocation of 25 endorsements from the Home Office for endorsing foreign innovators over the coming year, which also require support for acceleration and growth over a period of up to three years, and has already issued endorsements to several foreign innovators with viable and scalable business propositions.

Having identified an innovative methodology for acquiring minority interests in highly prospective founders' businesses, Startup Giants will focus on its next stage of growth by increasing its portfolio of foreign innovators and supporting these investee companies with necessary technology and marketing services.

Startup Giants is one of the pioneers in the UK of start-up acceleration for companies that have a focus on technology and supply chain; the Directors believe it is well positioned to leverage its expertise, contacts, and know-how to build long-term shareholder value.

Jeb Buckler,

Chairman,

3rdJune 2020









STARTUP GIANTS PLC

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019



2019 2018 Notes £ £ Revenue 2 45,256 58,539 ---------- ---------- Gross profit 45,256 58,539 Administrative expenses (130,807) (109,344) ---------- ---------- Operating loss 3 (85,551) (50,805) Income tax expense - - ---------- ---------- Loss and total comprehensive income for the year (85,551) (50,805) ======== ======== Earnings per share (in pence) 6 Basic (8.47) (5.03) Diluted (8.47) (5.03) Earnings per share from continuing operations (in pence) Basic (8.47) (5.03) Diluted (8.47) (5.03) The income statement has been prepared on the basis that all operations are continuing operations.









STARTUP GIANTS PLC

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2019



2019 2018 Notes £ £ Non-current assets Goodwill 7 27,084 32,084 Investments 8 40,000 40,000 ---------- ---------- 67,084 72,084 ---------- ---------- Current assets Trade and other receivables 9 50,624 76,750 Cash and cash equivalents 641,989 646,453 ---------- ---------- 692,613 723,203 ---------- ---------- Total assets 759,697 795,287 ---------- ---------- Current liabilities Trade and other payables 11 124,971 75,010 ---------- ---------- Net current assets 567,642 648,193 ---------- ---------- Total liabilities 124,971 75,010 ---------- ---------- Net assets 634,726 720,277 ======== ======== Equity Called up share capital 13 140,510 140,510 Share premium account 12 769,790 769,790 Retained earnings (275,574) (190,023) ---------- ---------- Total equity 634,726 720,277 ======== ======== The financial statements were approved by the board of directors and authorised for issue on 29 May 2020 and are signed on its behalf by: V Filmer-Sankey Director Company Registration No. 09690364







STARTUP GIANTS PLC

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019



Share capital Share

premium

account Retained

earnings Total £ £ £ £ Balance at 1 February 2018 140,510 769,790 (139,218) 771,082 Period ended 31 December 2018: Loss and total comprehensive income for the period - - (50,805) (50,805) ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Balance at 31 December 2018 140,510 769,790 (190,023) 720,277 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Year ended 31 December 2019: Loss and total comprehensive income for the year - - (85,551) (85,551) ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Balance at 31 December 2019 140,510 769,790 (275,574) 634,726







STARTUP GIANTS PLC

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019



2019 2018 Notes £ £ £ £ Cash flows from operating activities Cash absorbed by operations 17 (4,464) (39,749) ---------- ---------- Net cash outflow from operating activities (4,464) (39,749) ---------- ---------- Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (4,464) (39,749) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 646,453 686,202 ---------- ---------- Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 641,989 646,453



