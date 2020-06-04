4 June 2020

Augmentum Fintech plc

INCLUSION IN FTSE SMALLCAP INDEX AND FTSE ALLSHARE INDEX

Augmentum Fintech plc (LSE: AUGM) ("Augmentum" or the "Company"), the UK's only publicly listed fintech venture capital fund, announces that FTSE Russell has confirmed Augmentum will be added as a constituent in the FTSE SmallCap Index and the FTSE AllShare Index with effect from after the close of business on 19 June 2020.

Tim Levene CEO of Augmentum Fintech said: "Since our IPO just over two years ago we have built a balanced portfolio of diversified and differentiated fintech companies. Our ambition remains to grow the fund to enable us to continue investing across our portfolio companies, and to seek out other exceptional fintech opportunities in both the UK and the wider European market".

Notes

About Augmentum Fintech plc:

Augmentum invests in fast growing fintech businesses that are disrupting the financial services sector. Augmentum is the UK's only publicly listed investment company focusing on the fintech sector in the UK and wider Europe, having launched on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in 2018, giving businesses access to patient capital and support, unrestricted by conventional fund timelines and giving public markets investors access to a largely privately held investment sector during its main period of growth.